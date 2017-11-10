Jackson State sweeps Millsaps in hoops twinbill

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State got an early start to the 2017-18 basketball season. Literally.
JSU had a twinbill with Millsaps starting at 10:00am. Derica Wiggins led the Lady Tigers with 19 points in a 79-41 victory. Jeremiah Jefferson dropped 23 in his debut as the Tigers beat the Majors 84-46.
Both JSU squads start 1-0. The Tigers travel to Mercer on Tuesday, while the Lady Tigers host LSU Shreveport on Monday.
