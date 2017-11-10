Commissioner Hall among leaders participating in 50-State Public Safety Summit in Washington, D.C.

Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall will be among a host of leaders nationwide gathering in Washington, D.C. next week for a two-day summit that will examine crime, corrections, and behavioral health trends.

The 50-State Summit on Public Safety is meeting Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 13-14) with an agenda that includes addressing public safety challenges, reducing recidivism, and finding savings from cost-effective corrections and sentencing policies.

The Council of State Governments Justice Center and the Association of State Correctional Administrators (ASCA) are partnering to convene the summit including corrections leaders, key state lawmakers, and behavioral health officials.

Melody Winston, director of the Bureau of Alcohol and Drug Services with the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, also will be representing Mississippi with Commissioner Hall.

