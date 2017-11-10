Sen. Roger Wicker reacts to Roy Moore allegations

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is under fire after allegations of sexual misconduct. The Washington Post report alleges he pursued relationships with four teens while he was in his thirties.

Just a week after attending a Washington, D.C. fundraiser for Judge Roy Moore, we asked Senator Roger Wicker if he's still supporting him or if he thinks he should step aside.



"I don't know what the facts are," Wicker said. "I do know that the charges are very very serious and if they're true, he should do the right thing."



Still, Wicker made reference to the timing of the charges.



"But they're very very old charges," added Senator Wicker. "You have to ask and I think people in Alabama will be asking why this hasn't come out in the 40 years time with him running for so many offices."



It raised eyebrows when Wicker attended the Moore fundraiser. See, he was photographed with Steve Bannon who has not only been a vocal supporter of Moore but has reportedly encouraged state Senator Chris McDaniel to run against Wicker in 2018.



"It really shouldn't have surprised anybody that I would be there supporting the Republican nominee to try to keep that seat out of Chuck Schumer's hands," noted Wicker.



But Wicker didn't explicitly call for Moore to drop out of that race amidst allegations of sexual misconduct.



"I hope the truth will come out and I'm sure it probably will," Wicker explained. "I just have no idea where the truth is in these allegations. I know they're very very old."

