Clinton police are on the hunt for two carjacking suspects

Clinton police are looking for two carjacking suspects. Officers believe they staged an accident to steal someone's car earlier in the week on Clinton Boulevard. Police believe a third person, 24-year-old Deshun Ferrell, was also involved in the carjacking.

“We got to be careful and we can't take things for granted,” said a Clinton resident.

Police say an intentional accident lead to a carjacking near Clinton Boulevard and Easthaven Drive, in Clinton.

Investigators say three men in a sedan hit a Chevy Impala. After the accident, the driver pulled over and got out of the car.That's when the suspects demanded money and stole the vehicle.

The victim's wallet was in the car. They attempted to use a stolen debit card at several stores including a Jackson business.

“It is dangerous, it is a dangerous situation,” said a driver.

Folks in the community say they are shocked some people would stage an accident to rob others.

“I just wouldn't get out. I am aware of that,” said a Clinton Resident.

“It’s a crime of opportunity," said another driver. "People taking advantage of people, that's all."

Clinton Police say to help avoid this situation from happening to you, report any motor vehicle accidents when they happen, pull to a well-lit area and remain on the phone until officers arrive.

“If someone bumps your car, don't be so in a hurry to jump and what happened and why you hit me because you don't know what is going on,” said a Clinton Resident.

“I tell my wife all the time beware of your surroundings because people are doing anything now,” said another driver.

Clinton Police are seeking the assistance from the public in identifying the suspects in this crime. Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects, is asked to contact Clinton Police at 601-924-5252 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.