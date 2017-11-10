The Salvation Army's Ring it to Bring It campaign gets underway

The Salvation Army's annual Ring it to Bring it campaign is in full swing.

Bell ringers and the familiar red kettles will be posted outside businesses in the metro area.

Friday the annual campaign kicked off at the Kroger in Flowood. Lt. Matt Hedgren says it is important to remember the Red Kettle donations make it possible to carry out programs that help those in the most need.

Money raised will be used throughout the year to help provide food, clothing, emergency and disaster assistance and toys for children this Christmas.

The goal this year is $500,000.

