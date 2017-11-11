Forest edges Tylertown to advance to 3A South Semifinals

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Points were at a premium Friday at L.O. Atkins Field.
Forest edged Tylertown 14-7 in the 3A South 2nd Round. They'll travel to Hazlehurst next week for the South Semifinals.
