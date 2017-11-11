Forest edges Tylertown to advance to 3A South Semifinals - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Forest edges Tylertown to advance to 3A South Semifinals

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Points were at a premium Friday at L.O. Atkins Field.

Forest edged Tylertown 14-7 in the 3A South 2nd Round. They'll travel to Hazlehurst next week for the South Semifinals.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly