Noxubee County blanks Yazoo City in 4A North 2nd Round

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Noxubee County spoiled the party in Yazoo City. The Tigers blanked the Indians 39-0 in the 4A South 2nd Round.

Noxubee is 2 wins away from another trip to the state finals.

