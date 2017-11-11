Yazoo County stays perfect with playoff win over Water Valley - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Yazoo County stays perfect with playoff win over Water Valley

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Yazoo County improved to 12 and oh Friday with a comfortable 35-7 victory over Water Valley.

The Panthers advance to the 3A South Semifinals, they'll travel to Houston.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly