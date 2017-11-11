Purvis rallies to beat Florence in 4A South 2nd Round - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Purvis rallies to beat Florence in 4A South 2nd Round

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Florence took an early lead Friday in the 4A South 2nd Round. But Purvis rallied to beat the Eagles 41-21.

The Tornadoes advance to the South Semifinals.

