Grenada gets road win over Germantown in 5A 1st Round - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Grenada gets road win over Germantown in 5A 1st Round

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Grenada made the drive down 55 and beat Germantown 33-9 in the 5A North 1st Round.

Jamarius Robinson had a big highlight for the Chargers, he returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.

