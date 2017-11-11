Parklane defeats JA 36-34 to head to MAIS Championship - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Parklane defeats JA 36-34 to head to MAIS Championship

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
MCCOMB, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

JA and Parklane met for the 6th time in the postseason tonight and there were points all over the board.

JA ends its season falling to Parklane 36-34.

Parklane Academy will face Jackson Prep next Friday night in the Championship Game.

