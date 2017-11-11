Warren Central hands Tupelo their first loss of the season 30-13 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Warren Central hands Tupelo their first loss of the season 30-13

Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
TUPELO, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Warren Central faced 11-0 Tupelo on the road. 

Warren Central hands the Golden Wave their first loss of the season, 30 - 13 the final.

The Vikings will face Madison Central next week.

