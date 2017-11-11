Brookhaven gets 11th straight win, advances to 5A 2nd Round - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brookhaven gets 11th straight win, advances to 5A 2nd Round

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Brookhaven continued their winning streak and their pursuit towards a state championship.

The Panthers edged Wayne County 39-33 to advance to the 5A South 2nd Round. They'll travel to Laurel next week.

