West Point blanks Callaway 56-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

West Point blanks Callaway 56-0

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
WEST POINT, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Callaway with the biggest challenge of them all.

Chargers on the road to face 11-0 West Point.

A couple MSU commits in this game, but Marcus Murphy would have the last laugh.

Callaway falls 56-0. 

Copyright  2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly