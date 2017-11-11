Pearl routs St. Martin to move to 13-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl routs St. Martin to move to 13-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Pearl cruised to the 2nd Round of the 6A Playoffs. The Pirates led St. Martin 34-0 at the half, going on to win 55-14.

John Perry's crew improve to 13-0 on the season. They'll host Hancock next week.

