GAME OF THE WEEK: Madison Central wins to advance to round 2

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Madison Central tops South Panola at home 31-14 to advance to the second round of the 6A playoffs.

The Jags will travel to face Warren Central next week. 

