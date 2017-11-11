Tri-County returns to the state title game, beating Prairie View - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Tri-County returns to the state title game, beating Prairie View by 10

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
FLORA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Tri-County beats Prairie View 36-26.

