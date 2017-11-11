Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Ray Richard, age 77, of Jackson, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert early Saturday morning. Richard is described as a black man, six feet, three inches tall weighing 210 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Dixon Road. He was driving a maroon 2008 Cadillac Escalade with personalized license plate MCKFAM8.

Family members say Richard suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about Richard's location or how to find him, please contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or your local police department.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.