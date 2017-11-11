Myrlie Evers-Williams honored at 14th Bi-Annual NCNW Awards Breakfast

The Metro Jackson Section of the National Council of Negro Women celebrated their 14th bi-annual awards celebration, taking time to pass out scholarships to younger members while others were honored for their activism and community service.

These empowered women say while their past has bonded them together, it's their focus on the future and a better world of all that continue to drive them forward.

"It is about community, it is about family" Reena Evers-Everrett, daughter of American Civil Rights Activist and Vicksburg Native Myrlie Evers-Williams, said. "Whether you are blood family or not. It's about making sure that all humanity is equal in the way we are on this Earth and that we are always giving."

Myrlie Evers-Williams received top honors at the breakfast awards celebration hosted at Jackson State.

She is now considered a life long member of the NCNW.

Evers-Williams is known for her time spent as a journalist where she worked over three decades to seek justice for the murder of her civil rights activist husband Medgar Evers in 1963.

She later became a chairwoman of the NAACP and authored several books.

