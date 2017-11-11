Pearl ice rink opening delayed until Tuesday after 'massive equipment failure'

The Christmas Wonderland Mississippi ice skating rink won't be open until Tuesday after organizers say they suffered a "massive equipment failure".

According to a Facebook post, the equipment failure shut down the ice making, but they are back on track and will be ready to go on Tuesday, November 14.

The parking lot by Trustmark Park is being converted into a 30,000 square foot Christmas Wonderland.

Sponsored by Merit Health, the Wonderland will include a 7,000 square foot ice skating rink, a 120-foot long double ice slide, bounce houses, food, and live music.

There had been a similar Christmas setup in Madison in the past but in its second year, the weather was so bad, it had to close nearly half of the season.

In Pearl, the entire thing is going to be inside a temperature-regulated tent.

READ MORE: Christmas Wonderland opening in Pearl

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.