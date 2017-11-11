Coroner identifies woman killed in Rankin County wreck

A 70-year-old woman has died after a two vehicle crash in Rankin County.

On Friday November 10, just before 7:00 p.m., the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a two vehicle accident with injuries on Old Fannin Road near the intersection of Avalon Way.

Rankin County Deputies along with the Reservoir Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

Once on scene, deputies found that a Kia and Nissan passenger vehicles had collided.

70-year-old Cheryl Krantz was critically injured in the accident and was transported to University Medical Center.

Despite intense efforts by medical staff, she died at the hospital.

The accident is currently under investigation by Rankin County Deputies and Rankin County Coroner David Ruth.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.