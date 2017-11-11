80-year-old man dies in Edwards house fire

An 80-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Edwards.

Hinds County Sheriff's officials and first responders on the scene of a house fire on 202 Luster Street in Edwards.

The call came in to 911 dispatch just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Several family members escaped the fire however, the 80-year-old man died in the fire.

"Two family members were transported to a local hospital," said Major Pete Luke. "The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.”

Hinds County Sheriff’s Arson investigator along with the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available.

