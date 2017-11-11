Ole Miss tops Louisiana-Lafayette 50-22 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ole Miss tops Louisiana-Lafayette 50-22

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
OXFORD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A.J. Brown had 14 catches for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns in Ole Miss' 50-22 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette. 

Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu finished the day with 3 passing and 2 rushing touchdowns.

"When I complete those deep passes it builds up confidence in us," Ta'amu said following the game. "Just great receivers out there. And the o-line just giving me time to make that throw is pretty awesome."

Copyright  2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly