2 Alabama gets late TD to beat #16 Mississippi State 31-24

#16 Mississippi State led #2 Alabama 24-17 with 14 minutes to go.
But the Crimson Tide rallied to tie the game with a Damien Harris touchdown with 9 minutes left. They would win it in the final minute. Jalen Hurts 26 yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith would decide it, 31-24 Bama the final.
MSU falls to 7-3 overall, 3-3 in SEC play.
WLBT Sports Extra: Here's some quick postgame thoughts from Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen. #16 Bulldogs fall to #2 Alabama 31-24 in a wild one in Starkville. pic.twitter.com/CpLPw67sRN— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 12, 2017
Aeris Williams had a good night on the ground. He rushed for 97 yards and a pair of 1st half touchdowns. Nick Fitzgerald accounted for 224 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Here's some field level first half Mississippi State/Alabama highlights. Couple Aeris Williams TDs, couple defensive stops, and Logan Cooke's great punt and golf swing #ForTheBrand #HailState pic.twitter.com/nYpciZWySx— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 12, 2017
Can’t find many empty seats around Davis Wade Stadium. pic.twitter.com/DhH3L4M1jW— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 11, 2017
Here are some sights & sounds around The Junction and the Dawg Walk. #16 Mississippi State faces #2 Alabama at 6pm #HailState pic.twitter.com/ij9mPaPG2W— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 11, 2017
