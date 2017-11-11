#2 Alabama gets late TD to beat #16 Mississippi State 31-24 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
STARKVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

#16 Mississippi State led #2 Alabama 24-17 with 14 minutes to go.

But the Crimson Tide rallied to tie the game with a Damien Harris touchdown with 9 minutes left. They would win it in the final minute. Jalen Hurts 26 yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith would decide it, 31-24 Bama the final.

MSU falls to 7-3 overall, 3-3 in SEC play.

Aeris Williams had a good night on the ground. He rushed for 97 yards and a pair of 1st half touchdowns. Nick Fitzgerald accounted for 224 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

