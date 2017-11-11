Pilots take veterans on flights in real WWII aircraft

Did you thank a veteran for their service today?

Some metro-area volunteers did much more than that with an experience these armed service members will never forget.

John Mosley owns a car body shop in Clinton, but on Veteran's Day, he gets away from the roads and into the skies.

"Every one of these planes that we're flying today were military airplanes. Every one of them served in the military," said Mosley.

Mosley invited military veterans and their families to come out to the Raymond airport this Veteran's Day.

He and a few other pilots, like Scott Glover, took over 300 people on flights, in 9 different planes.

"The airplane behind you, it flew the first mission, the last mission, hundreds of supply missions to the front line, and hospital missions back," said Glover, who owns Mid America Flight Museum in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

Neither of those two aircraft owners served in the military themselves, but this is their way of thanking others for their service.

"That's what so special about it - knowing that this really means a whole lot more to people than just go riding in an airplane," said Mosley. "When they get in one of these airplanes and they feel it, they smell it, they hear the sounds that they haven't heard in 70 years - I had a pilot today say, 'You don't know how many memories this brought back for me."

Mosley says he'll be repeating the event, inviting veterans to fly with him every year for Memorial Day and Veteran's Day - weather permitting.

