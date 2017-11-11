Bicentennial Arts Competition held at Mississippi Children's Museum

A number of young artists are being honored at the Mississippi Children's Museum.

Students in grades K through 12 from across the state submitted their poetry, drawings, and paintings.

It's a chance for students like Kadeeshia Justin to show off their talent.

"First I did it on - based on the past, what happened in the past. And then me is the present. And then the future is what I want to happen in the future - what should happen in the future," said Justin, a senior at Forest Hill High School.

The Power APAC Theatre Department opened the awards ceremony with a play they titled, "My Mississippi"

Some of the poetry contest winners presented their pieces.

Alex Guild's entry is called "Mississippi: Land of the Free".

"United together, we speak with one voice. Be anything you want. It's all your choice!" exclaimed Guild, who attends Jackson Academy.

The Children's Museum, office of the Governor, the Department of Education, and the Department of Archives and History teamed up to put on the competition.

"I didn't ever think that I would be standing in front of a lot of people about my artwork. This is my first time doing this. So I'm really happy about, I'm very excited about it," said Justin.

There were over 160 submissions into the contest.

