14-year-old girl shot in the head on William McKinley Circle in Jackson

A 14-year-old girl in in very critical condition after she was shot in the head on William McKinley Circle in Presidential Hills.

According to a tweet from JPD, the 14-year-old was shot in a home. She was transported to UMMC.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:00 p.m.

There is no motive of suspect information at this time. Several individuals are being detained for questioning at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It is still known what lead to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.

