15-year-old wanted for questioning after 14-year-old shot in the head

A 14-year-old girl is in very critical condition after she was shot in the head on William McKinley Circle in Presidential Hills and a 15-year-old is wanted for questioning.

According to a tweet from JPD, the 14-year-old was shot in a home. She was transported to UMMC.

JPD investigating shooting, residence on William McKinley Cir. 14 year old female shot in the head, transported to UMMC—very critical. No motive or suspect information at this time. Ongoing investigation. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 12, 2017

The shooting happened shortly before 9:00 p.m.

There is no motive at this time.

According to Commander Tyree Jones, with JPD, an unidentified 15-year-old is wanted for questioning in the shooting. If identified as a suspect, adult charges are possible and identity will be released.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

