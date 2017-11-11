UPDATE: 15-year-old wanted for questioning after 14-year-old sho - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: 15-year-old wanted for questioning after 14-year-old shot in the head

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A 14-year-old girl is in very critical condition after she was shot in the head on William McKinley Circle in Presidential Hills and a 15-year-old is wanted for questioning. 

According to a tweet from JPD, the 14-year-old was shot in a home. She was transported to UMMC. 

The shooting happened shortly before 9:00 p.m.

There is no motive at this time. 

According to Commander Tyree Jones, with JPD, an unidentified 15-year-old is wanted for questioning in the shooting. If identified as a suspect, adult charges are possible and identity will be released.

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright  2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly