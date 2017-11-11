No bond for 15-year-old who shot 14-year-old in head

The 15-year-old wanted for aggravated assault after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head on Saturday night has been captured.

Tuesday, he appeared in court and was given no bond.

15-year-old Sheroderick Elmore was taken into custody Monday evening at an undisclosed location.

Captured: Sheroderick Elmore, Jr.-15 wanted for aggravated assault, was taken into custody this evening at an undisclosed location. Alexandria Love-14 is still listed as very critical. pic.twitter.com/ml2HZ7lZSa — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 13, 2017

14-year-old Alexandria Love is still listed in very critical condition after she was shot in the head on William McKinley Circle in Presidential Hills.

According to a tweet from JPD, Love was shot in a home. She was transported to UMMC.

JPD investigating shooting, residence on William McKinley Cir. 14 year old female shot in the head, transported to UMMC—very critical. No motive or suspect information at this time. Ongoing investigation. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 12, 2017

The shooting happened shortly before 9:00 p.m on Saturday.

There is no motive at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

As of Tuesday, Love was still in critical condition at the hospital.

