No bond for 15-year-old who shot 14-year-old in head

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The 15-year-old wanted for aggravated assault after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head on Saturday night has been captured.

Tuesday, he appeared in court and was given no bond.  

15-year-old Sheroderick Elmore was taken into custody Monday evening at an undisclosed location. 

14-year-old Alexandria Love is still listed in very critical condition after she was shot in the head on William McKinley Circle in Presidential Hills.  

According to a tweet from JPD, Love was shot in a home. She was transported to UMMC. 

The shooting happened shortly before 9:00 p.m on Saturday.

There is no motive at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. 

As of Tuesday, Love was still in critical condition at the hospital.

