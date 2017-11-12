Six Biloxi brothers fought in World War II

One Mississippi mother's legacy during World War II remains unmatched in most of the state.

Michelina Trebotich gave birth to eight children -- seven boys and a girl -- while living in Biloxi.

Six of those brothers fought in World War II -- one even served under General Patton -- and all of them came back alive.

Michelina's grandson, Paul, shared his family's story.

Three of his brothers -- Steve, Joseph and Louis served in the Navy -- with Steve helping to transport aviation fuel to aircraft in the Pacific who fought the Japanese.

Joseph later became a Navy Chief Radioman.

Louis served in the Pacific throughout the conflict.

George Trebotich Jr. served with the 8th Air Force, the England-based squadron tasked with destroying Germany's industries.

John became an infantryman, fighting alongside other soldiers as part of Gen.George Patton's 3rd Army in Europe.

Peter, Paul Trebotich's father, also fought as an infantryman and helped end the war in Germany.

"I know with my family, they were so proud to be in the service. It wasn't a chore for my uncles and dad to do what they did; it was a challenge they met head-on and they survived it," said Raymond resident Paul Trebotich. "It only takes a second to say thank you or shake someone's hand, to give someone else that feeling of hope and happiness they may have lost."

Paul Trebotich said President Harry S. Truman gave Michelina a Golden Star, which is usually reserved for someone who lost a family member in combat.

Truman said he gave her the medal because she allowed her six sons to go to war on behalf of this country.

