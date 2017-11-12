UPDATE: Suspect arrested in overnight shooting death of man in Vicksburg

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for the overnight shooting death of a man in Vicksburg.

On Sunday November 12, around midnight, Vicksburg Police were called to the 1200 block of Fayette Street, for a physical disturbance.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the middle of street.

The man was later identified as 22-year-old Corey Maxie Jr.

Witness told police the assailant left the scene on foot.

The assailant was identified as 31-year-old Rico DeMichael Hay.

Around 5:41 a.m. on November 12, 2017, police arrested Hay at his home on Hwy 27 North Utica, for the murder of Corey Maxie Jr.

Police are still gathering information as to what led to the shooting.

Hay will be transported to the Issaquena County Correctional Facility pending his initial appearance before Judge Toni Terrett Monday, November 13, at 10:00 a.m.

Vicksburg Police Department would to thank the Hinds County Sheriff Department and all other agencies for their assistance in the arrest of Hay.

If anyone has any question or additional information concerning this case, please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.