One dead after head on crash in Sharkey County

One person is dead and two are injured after a crash in Sharkey County.

Saturday night just before 11:00 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a two vehicle crash involving a 2008 Nissan Altima and a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado on US 61 and South Parkway Drive, just south of Rolling Fork in Sharkey County.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound and crossed into the path of the Nissan Altima that was traveling southbound, which resulted in a head on collision.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, identified as 39-year-old Rodrick T. Montgomery, of Vicksburg, died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was transported to Sharkey-Issaquena Hospital with a non-life threatening injuries and the passenger was flown to UMMC due to her injuries.

