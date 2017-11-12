Mississippi State moves up a spot in AP Top 25 after Alabama loss

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Mississippi State played great in all three phases Saturday, but Alabama rallied in the final minutes to break maroon & white hearts.
The AP Top 25 recognized their effort on Sunday. MSU moved up a spot to #17 in their new poll. The Amway Coaches Poll dropped them a spot to #19. The College Football Playoff Top 25 will be revealed on Tuesday.
The 7-3 Bulldogs travel to Arkansas next to face the Razorbacks.
