Mississippi State moves up a spot in AP Top 25 after Alabama loss

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Mississippi State played great in all three phases Saturday, but Alabama rallied in the final minutes to break maroon & white hearts.

The AP Top 25 recognized their effort on Sunday. MSU moved up a spot to #17 in their new poll. The Amway Coaches Poll dropped them a spot to #19. The College Football Playoff Top 25 will be revealed on Tuesday.

The 7-3 Bulldogs travel to Arkansas next to face the Razorbacks.

