Southern Miss RB Ito Smith sets another milestone

Ito Smith joined a select group on Saturday: The 4,000/1,000 club

The Southern Miss RB rushed for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 43-34 victory over Rice. Smith is the 10th running back in FBS history to go over 4,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career.

More importantly, 6-4 USM is bowl eligible for the 3rd straight season.

