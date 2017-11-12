Southern Miss RB Ito Smith sets another milestone

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Ito Smith joined a select group on Saturday: The 4,000/1,000 club
The Southern Miss RB rushed for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 43-34 victory over Rice. Smith is the 10th running back in FBS history to go over 4,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career.
More importantly, 6-4 USM is bowl eligible for the 3rd straight season.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.