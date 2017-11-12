Delta State receives bid to NCAA Division II Playoffs

Press Release from Delta State Athletics

Delta State University will be making its ninth appearance in the NCAA Division II Football Championship Playoff, as the Statesmen (8-3, 5-3 GSC) received the No. 5-seed in Super Region II and will travel to No. 4-seed Bowie State University (9-1) next Saturday, Nov. 18 for the opening round. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. EST at Bulldogs Stadium in Bowie, Md.



"I'm extremely proud to have our program back in the NCAA playoffs," DSU head coach Todd Cooley said. "Our team had had to overcome a lot this year and I'm excited to have the opportunity to take these guys on the road to Bowie State."



The Statesmen are making their second appearance in the postseason under coach Cooley and their first since 2014. Delta State, which claimed the 2000 NCAA Division II National Championship and finished runners-up in 2010, is 14-7 all-time in eight previous NCAA postseason appearances. A breakdown of DSU's postseason games is below.



West Alabama (9-2) received the No. 1-seed and first round bye out of Super Region II. The winner of the Bowie State-Delta State game will travel to Livingston, Ala., for the second round.



No. 2-seed Virginia State (9-0) hosts No. 7-seed West Georgia while No. 3-seed Wingate welcomes No. 6-seed West Florida in first round action next weekend.