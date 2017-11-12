Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (November 10th)

Madison Central, Warren Central, Jackson Prep, and Tri-County are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.

The End Zone Play of the Week nominees (November 10th)

Jimmy Holiday 62 yd TD (Madison Central)

Our first nominee is from the Game of the Week. Madison Central QB Jimmy Holiday had 3 touchdowns in the 2nd half. One of those was a 62 yard scamper in the 4th quarter. Madison Central beat South Panola 31-14 to advance to the 6A North 2nd Round.

WATCH: Game of the Week - Madison Central wins to advance to Round 2

Walt Hopson INT (Warren Central)

Our second nominee is from a 6A playoff game. Warren Central DB Walt Hopson had 2 interceptions as the Vikings upset 11-0 Tupelo. One of those came in the 2nd quarter, Hopson followed a bunch of guys in red and white, he returned it inside the 10. Warren Central won 30-13.

WATCH: Warren Central hands Tupelo their first loss of the season

Garrett Harmon 14 yd TD (Tri-County)

Our 3rd nominee is from a team making their 3rd straight finals appearance. Garrett Harmon got Tri-County on the board, he hit outside for a 14 yard touchdown. The Rebels beat Prairie View 36-26 to advance to the MAIS AA State Championship.

WATCH: Tri-County returns to the state title game

Jerrion Ealy TD (Jackson Prep)

Our final nominee is from a squad on a 17 game winning streak. Jerrion Ealy made multiple defenders miss on the way to a Jackson Prep touchdown. The Patriots beat MRA 42-7. Prep advances to the MAIS state finals for the 7th straight season.

WATCH: Jackson Prep advances to its 7th straight state championship