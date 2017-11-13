Woman hit, killed by SUV near Natchez Walmart

Police said they may file criminal charges against the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a pedestrian on a Mississippi highway over the weekend.

31-year-old Meagan Gunter-Smith was killed late Saturday while walking near a Walmart store.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said investigators suspect alcohol may be a factor in the deadly collision. Armstrong said police were "probably going to end up levying some charges" in the case.

The police chief said the driver of the SUV pulled over and parked in the lot outside a nearby Walmart store after the woman was struck. The driver, whose name was not released, was not immediately arrested or charged.

The victim's father, Barry Gunter, said his daughter had four children and was known for her "heart of gold."

