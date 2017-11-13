Bucket truck flips on I-20 in Hinds Co. - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Bucket truck flips on I-20 in Hinds Co.

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

All lanes were shut down for a couple of hours on I-20 WB after a bad wreck Monday.

This wreck happened at Exit 44 in Hinds County.

According to Sgt. Holmes with Jackson police, only one vehicle was involved. It appears the driver over-corrected while steering a bucket truck, causing it to overturn.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger's leg was partially pinned under the truck, but emergency crews were able to get it free.

