Tony Hughes kicks off Soul Bowl week with JSU weekly press conference

Jackson State enters the Soul Bowl winning 2 of their last 3 games. Tigers head coach Tony Hughes met the media Monday for his weekly press conference. 2-8 JSU hosts 7-3 Alcorn State Saturday in the regular season finale.

Jackson State plays Alcorn State Saturday at 2:00pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game will be streamed online at the SWAC Digital Network.

