Tony Hughes kicks off Soul Bowl week with JSU weekly press conference

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State enters the Soul Bowl winning 2 of their last 3 games. Tigers head coach Tony Hughes met the media Monday for his weekly press conference. 2-8 JSU hosts 7-3 Alcorn State Saturday in the regular season finale.
Jackson State plays Alcorn State Saturday at 2:00pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game will be streamed online at the SWAC Digital Network.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.