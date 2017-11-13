Alcorn State WR Norlando Veals named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

Alcorn State senior wide receiver Norlando Veals, Alabama A&M redshirt junior defensive lineman Vernon Moland, Alabama State senior punter/kicker Trevor Vincent and Prairie View A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Neico Hollins and were all named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Players of the Week for their outstanding play in week 11.

Offensive

Alcorn State

Norlando Veals

WR, SR, Brookhaven, Miss

Veals turned in a career day for the Braves. He registered a career-highs of 253 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. Veals accounted for nearly 30 percent of Alcorn's offense which posted 746 yards of total offense, the second-most in school history. Veals topped his previous career-high of 196 receiving yards set last year against Mississippi Valley State. With the win Saturday, Alcorn clinched its fourth consecutive SWAC East Division title.

Defensive

Alabama A&M

Vernon Moland

DL, R-JR, Birmingham, Ala.

The 5-foot-10, 235-pound redshirt junior (will graduate in May) from Birmingham had seven total tackles (five solo, two assisted), four sacks (minus-21 yards), five tackles for loss (minus-25 yards), a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry.

Specialist

Alabama State

Trevor Vincent

P/K, SR, Youngsville, La.

Vincent finished the night averaging 43.5 yards per punt against the defending HBCU national champion Grambling State. The senior hit three punts inside the 20 and hit a career long 75-yard punt in the third quarter. He allowed just one return, which went for -12 yards on the play.

Newcomer

Prairie View A&M

Neico Hollins

QB, R-FR, Fresno, TX

Hollins completed 25-of-43 passes for 410 yards with four touchdowns and added 12 rushing yards in Prairie View’s 35-12 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.