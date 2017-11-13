ADORABLE VIDEO: 6-year-old has priceless reaction after shooting first deer

6-year-old Blaine Traxler had a priceless reaction after he shot his first deer while hunting with his stepfather on November 11.

Blaine's stepfather, Joseph, caught the adorable moment on video and shared it on his Facebook page.

The video has almost 4,000 views.

Joseph said that Blaine was thrilled about the shot and can't wait to get back in the woods.

The pair, who live in Gluckstadt, were hunting at the Choctaw Hunting Club in Vicksburg.

They have plans to skull mount the deer.

