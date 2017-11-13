Ice Skating returns to Metro Jackson

Ice skating returns to the Jackson metro area after three years! Preparations are underway for Tuesday's opening of the Christmas Wonderland ice skating rink at Trustmark Park.

The ice was tested Monday by a skater and then another thin layer was added on to smooth it out.

Ice skates will be available inside the 30-thousand square foot tent. Sponsors are anticipating some 300 thousand people in the 53 days that Christmas Wonderland is open to the public.

Christmas Wonderland will have ice skating, ice sliding, bounce house area for ages nine through ten and younger, concession stand, lounge area for parents, and a stage for choir, dance or other group performances!

Christmas Wonderland will be open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 noon until 11 p.m. Sunday

You can buy tickets at the door. You can also schedule a group skate, birthday party, or choir- dance performance on the entertainment stage.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.