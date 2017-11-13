Jackson Police Department hosts 3rd annual Veterans Award Ceremony

Veterans Day was officially on Saturday, November 11, but the honors continue. This time with the Jackson Police Department. In their efforts to support service men and women, JPD hosted its 3rd annual Veteran's Recognition Ceremony.

The event celebrates the military veterans who now serve on the force.

Monday's guest speaker was Major General Augustus Collins, former Adjutant general for the Mississippi National Guard.

"We always set aside the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day of the event month as a time to honor our veterans," said Major General Collins. "But you know, that one day or that one moment on the eleventh day of November is just not enough time to say thank you for the men and women who have worn the uniforms of our services. It's something that we should be doing every single day."

General Collins is now the chief executive officer for MINACT, inc., a major workforce development, training, and management corporation located in Jackson.

