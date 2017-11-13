Hartfield Academy swimmer Eien McGee signs with Tennessee

History was made Monday morning in Hawk City. Eien McGee became the first Hartfield Academy athlete to sign with a SEC school.

The MAIS state champion will swim on Rocky Top, he signed with the Tennessee Volunteers.

"It's an honor. They have a great swim program, I'm looking forward to coming in and contributing to that, and making us a top 5 program."

McGee has won state titles in several events all four seasons he's swam for the Hawks. He also competes with Mississippi Makos. McGee has been in the pool since he was 4, safe to say a lot of time invested and a lot of laps in the water. I asked him to describe a regular day. "Wake up at about 4:50am. Drive to practice at about 5:30am. Go to school, go back to practice, work out, go to sleep. Eat, sleep, swim."

It's the 2nd straight year that a metro swimmer has signed with a Power 5 program. Clinton's Blaise Vera signed with Pittsburgh in 2016.

