St. Joseph guard Gabe Watson signs with Southern Miss

We had black and plenty of gold today at St. Joe. Gabe Watson averaged 29 points, 6 boards, and 6 assists last season as the Bruins reached the state quarterfinals.
He'll head down the road to Hattiesburg, Watson signed with Southern Miss. He says Doc Sadler will give him the chance to make an immediate impact.
"He wants me to come in right away and play. He wants me to be a floor general and just lead the team. It's one of the main factors that I bought in to committing to Southern Miss. It's a blessing that God gave me this opportunity. I asked for this opportunity back when I was in 9th grade. It's just a blessing and a opportunity, a big opportunity for me."
