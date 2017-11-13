Suspect in teen shooting captured

A teen wanted in a Presidential Hills shooting over the weekend, has been captured.

Jackson police say 15-year-old Sheroderick Elmore is in custody.

Elmore is being charged with aggravated assault for shooting 14-year-old Alexandria Love in the head Saturday night. Love remains very critical after the shooting.

Residents in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred were not shocked at the gun violence. In fact, many say they saw it coming. Some tell us young teens walk the streets at all times of the night, being loud and using curse words.

They also witnessed large gatherings of unsupervised young people near the shooting location. Residents tell us they believe many parents in the area have abandoned traditional parenting methods, without discipline, and let the kids run their own lives, which they say can only lead to trouble.

"The guns are a big problem. I think it's coming from the older folks," said Marcus Bunton, who grew up in the neighborhood. " Momma, daddy got a gun laying around, they ain't putting it up or in a safe or nothing like that. The kids find out it's in a top drawer you know or something like that when they get into it with someone in the street that's the first thing they're going to try to go get."

Many residents tell us they are afraid to speak to the teens because they've threatened them in the past. They're hoping police will increase patrols, to keep them from wandering the neighborhood, late at night.

