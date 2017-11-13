Auto burglars hit north Jackson businesses ahead of holiday shopping season

October was a busy month for car burglars in a bustling business district in Jackson.

According to Jackson crime stats, numerous auto break-ins and auto thefts occurred along I-55 North from Meadowbrook Road to County Line Road.

JPD COMSTAT Major Crimes Report October 30-November 5, 2017. pic.twitter.com/MADMEVc6Mm — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 9, 2017

Car break-ins were also reported on nearby Ridgewood Road, with six reported from October 7-18.

Last month, police responded to at least 18 auto burglaries and six auto thefts in those areas.

Law enforcement urges people to always be aware of your surroundings and take precautions.

"If you have valuables, obviously that you're shopping for, try not to leave them in a location that's easily accessible or easily seen for that matter," said Sgt. Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department. "Try if you can to do all of your shopping at one time and then when you go to get in your car, you're actually able to leave that location."

Holmes warns that while you are shopping, criminals are too. They want to make your gifts, theirs.

"Do all your shopping at one time. A lot of people try to make multiple trips back and forth and if there's a criminal out there and they're attempting to get inside your vehicle, they're gonna be looking at what you're doing," added Holmes.

Jackson Police will again beef up security at shopping centers this holiday season with the return of their "Blue Light Patrol".

