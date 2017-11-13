Sewage repair in middle of road causes issues for business

Sewage issues have been popping up all around Jackson, but residents claim the city's "fix" for one community has been going on for nearly a year causing even more issues than the original backup.

Sharon Burrell opened her restaurant Charlie Mae's BBQ and Seafood Grill at the beginning of this year - an exciting and busy venture that she says has unfortunately tapered off due to a city sewage problem that sits right in front of her business.

"When they see the pipe in the road, they say it's a sight for sore eyes," Burrell shared. "They don't feel like it's worth trying to come down here to get to the business."

Burrell says the problem is not only an eyesore, but one that is loud and smelly. It is also one that she believes is counter intuitive in trying to keep business local.

"When they say they want businesses to stay in Jackson, do they really mean that they want business to stay in Jackson? If they did, this wouldn't be in front of my building," said Burrell. "I'm just very disappointed."

Drivers and the sewage pipe have also come to blows with one car hitting it over the weekend.

Burrell says that is the second time it has happened in the past week.

No one from the City of Jackson has returned our call.

