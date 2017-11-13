Woman shot during carjacking in Crystal Springs

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public with an armed carjacking case that happened Monday on Old Hwy 27 around 2:51 pm.

The incident took place at Hwy 27 #1 in Crystal Springs MS.

A white Chevy Tahoe with black tinted windows drove around a white Cadillac Escalade with a white female driver. The Tahoe blocked the Escalade and an unidentified black male got out of the Tahoe and approached with a gun drawn at her.

The victim and the suspect both exchanged gunfire resulting in the victim sustaining a gunshot in her lower right leg. The suspect drove away in the victim's Escalade heading south on Hwy 27.

The victims .38 cal Smith & Wesson revolver was taken during incident and the suspect was described only as a black male.

Anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online by clicking here.

You can also submit your tip information from a mobile device or any other computer by clicking here.

